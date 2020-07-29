Local man charged with murder, allegedly killed girlfriend
By:
Sarah Perry
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Malvern, AR
A Hot Spring County man was charged last week in connection with his girlfriend’s death. Deadrick Garner, 20, is facing charges for first-degree murder and theft of property. Police began investigating the incident May 29 when the victim’s parents reported their daughter missing. She had previously told them she “was going for a drive,” according to court documents. Read more in Wednesdays July 29 MDR newspaper edition.
