Local nonprofit organizations seek donations

In coordination with Giving Tuesday Now, local organizations are asking for the community’s support during this difficult time.

Giving Tuesday Now is a new global day of giving and unity brought on by COVID-19.

The HSC Imagination Library says that its registrations have increased greatly since the closing of schools in the community and current funding does not match the current registrants in cue.

The HSC Imagination Library mails free, age-appropriate books to over 600 children each month directly to their home from birth to age five in Hot Spring County. By providing books at no cost to families, the Imagination Library increases childhood literacy rates, fosters a love of books, and promotes a culture of reading.

Other organizations participating in Giving Tuesday now are Breath of Life Pregnancy Resource Center, Hot Spring County Homeless Coalition and Stop Animal Cruelty in Hot Spring And Garland Counties, according to givingtuesday.org.

Until further notice, the Breath of Life Pregnancy Resource Center is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect donations of diapers and wipes.

Representatives from Stop Animal Cruelty in Hot Spring and Garland Counties, along with participating in Giving Tuesday, are accepting donations at the Stop Animal Cruelty Thrift Store. Items can be dropped of from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 821 Hobson St. in Hot Springs. The store will reopen Wednesday.