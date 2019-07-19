Local potter demonstrates technique

Members and guests of the Ouachita River Art Guild learned about making pottery at the guild’s regular monthly meeting held Monday, July 15, 2019.

The meeting was held at Chez Fur Fiber Farm located at 15470 Highway 9 in Malvern.

Artist Kim Shaffer demonstrated her pottery skills. Shaffer has a BFA from Michigan State University with a major in ceramics.

The August meeting of the Ouachita River Art Guild will again be held at Chez Fur Fiber Farm on Highway 9 at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 19.

The demonstration for August will be Bob Shaffer, a stained glass artist.

The Shaffer’s also own a small farm where they raise alpacas for their fiber (fur). Kim spins the alpaca fiber into yarn.

Contact the Shaffers at (501) 304-0891 or by email at chezfurfibers@gmail.com.

Chez Fur Fiber Farm is open to the public Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.