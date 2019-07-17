Local teen ropes his way to National event

Lane Allen, the 14-year old son of Jeremy and Magen Allen of Bismarck, recently competed at the National Junior High Rodeo finals in Huron, South Dakota. Over 1,100 sixth, seventh, and eighth grade contestants participated from all over the United States, Australia, Canada, and Mexico. Lane began roping just over two years ago, and truly loves the sport. While in South Dakota he placed in the Top 10 of Round one, with a time of 3.13, and in the Top 4 of Round Two, with a time of 2.51 in breakaway roping. These two performances earned him a shot in the Top 20 Short Go Round. While the last round did not go as he had wanted, he still finished 14th in the World Standings!

National Finals is much more than just rodeo. The competitors get to know and meet children just like them from all over the world. Water balloon fights, volleyball tournaments, and dances are just a few of the fun things that happen while they are there.

