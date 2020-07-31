Logan Kirksey Memorial Tournament raises money to fund three wishes

The Malvern Country Club hosted the Logan Kirksey Memorial Tournament to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Mid-South. One hundred percent of the tournament proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Mid-South to fund wishes for children. So far, the tournament had raised $24,335 and will be used to fund three wishes. Wishes cost between $8,000 and $10,000. Co-owner of the Malvern Country Club, Rodney Allen, said he was excited to host the tournament at the country club. “I’ve been wanting to do this to honor my grandson, Logan, and make a few kids’ dreams come true,” he added.

Allen's grandson, Logan, was 9 when he passed away from a four year battle with cancer. Make-A-Wish granted Logan’s wish to see the Great Barrier Reef in Australia with his mom and sister.

This is the first year for the memorial tournament.