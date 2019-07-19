Looking ahead to future with Love's Travel Stop in Malvern

Love’s Travel Stops, the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network, will be serving Malvern customers in the first half of next year, pending construction progress according to information released by Love's Travel Stops and Country Store Corporation. The store will be located on Highway 171 at exit 97 and will include 79 truck, 60 car and two RV parking spaces.

The store will be more than 10,000 square feet, and will include—Arby’s restaurant, nine diesel bays, nine showers, Love’s Truck Tire Care, laundry facilities, CAT scale, bean to cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and much more.

A pre-construction meeting was held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 to start the dirt work process for the upcoming Love's Travel Stop in Malvern. The construction project is under the direction of Harris United.. Amongst attendees present at the pre-construction meeting were— representatives of Love's Travel Stop Rick Shuffield, [Love's Travel Stop Vice President and Director of Real Estate], Joshua Couch, Field Project Manager along with several other site managers, as well as Harris United Construction, Resource Consulting LLC of Baton Rouge, LA, Anderson Electric, AT&T, the City of Malvern employees and Mayor Brenda J. Weldon.

The project will add an additional 100 jobs in the area of Malvern in Hot Spring County.

According to Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores Corporation—"We’re excited to bring new jobs and our renown highway hospitality to customers in the Malvern area."

Around 180 days is projected for the amount of time for completion of the construction project.