Lorna Nobles announces bid for Arkansas State Representative District 26

Lorna Nobles, Hot Springs, has announced her intention to seek the Arkansas State Representative District 26 seat, which includes parts of Garland and Hot Spring Counties.

Nobles is Principle Broker and owner of Trademark Real Estate, Inc., a locally owned family business, that Nobles started in 2002. In her time in the real estate business, Lorna has become a recognized leader in her industry and has served in many industry positions including serving in every level of leadership on the Hot Springs Board of Realtors, including Past President, Secretary, Treasurer and Vice President. In 2011, Lorna was recognized with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ from the Hot Springs Board of Realtors.

As a businesswoman, Lorna knows what it takes to open a business, run a business and build a business. She understands that economic development is essential in the 26th District and in Arkansas, and job creation is a key element. With the tax cuts that have been put into place over the last several years, Nobles feels that it is imperative to continue to nurture and expand the tax cuts for individuals and businesses in Arkansas.

When asked why Nobles was running for the State Representative seat, she stated: “As a woman, a mother and a grandmother, I feel it is my duty to fight for issues that are important to every family in our district. It is imperative that District 26 has a representative that will stand strong to protect the future generations. Our children deserve better than to be left with an overreaching government and a tax burden that will hinder the economic growth of our area. I want to make sure we continue to move in a forward direction in making Arkansas an attractive place to live, work and start a business. Our district needs to be a place where our children obtain an excellent education, return to our community to work upon graduating, and stay to raise the next generation of Arkansans.”

Lorna was married to the late John Nobles and has two children, Laurie Rushing and Missy Gibson both of Hot Springs. She has six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

