Love’s Travel Stop open for business in Malvern

Love's Truck Stop in Malvern employees and staff members with General Manager RC Penfield expressed excitement of smiles inside of the Love's Truck Stop in Malvern on Highway 171 at exit 97 to open its doors for business bright and early at 6 a.m. Thursday morning December 19, 2019. The project was under the direction of Harris United Construction. The Arby's restaurant inside the Love's store in Malvern will be open 24 hours. The full-size restaurant is expected to seat 80 people. The store is more than 10,000 square feet, which includes— the Arby’s restaurant, nine diesel bays, nine showers, Love’s Truck Tire Care, laundry facilities, CAT scale, bean to cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks with serving a fresh food option and much more. Justin Carter, Divisional Merchandising Manager of Love’s Truck Stop in Malvern checked out the first customer on opening day of business Thursday, December 19.