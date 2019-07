On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, a pre-construction meeting was held to officially begin the dirt work for the upcoming Love's Travel Stop located at mile marker 97— 6716 Highway 171 in Malvern.

The Love's Travel Stop will include an Arby's restaurant inside the store. The project will add an additional 100 jobs in the area of Malvern in Hot Spring County.

