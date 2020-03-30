Lyons and Hill earn post-season honors

Two members of the Glen Rose Beavers basketball team have earned 3A-5 All-Conference honors for the 2019-2020 season.

Seniors Brendan Hill and Brayden Lyons were the two members to earn the post-season honors. Hill and Lyons were key components for the Beavers during the 2019-2020 season. The Beavers went 14-13 overall for the season and 7-7 in 3A-5 conference play.

During the season, the Beavers had big wins against Hot Spring County rivals Bismarck, 52-40, and Magnet Cove 52-50. The Beavers had big wins in conference against Haskell Harmony Grove, Jacksonville Lighthouse, Lisa Academy, and Episcopal. The Beavers competed in the Larry Ray Memorial Tournament, hosted at Jessieville High School, and were the runners-up of the tournament. The Beavers were defeated in the tournament finals by the 2A-State Champions, England, 61-59.