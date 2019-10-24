Magnet Cove carries unbeaten conf. winning-streak to Bigelow

Hooten’s Arkansas Football No. 8 ranked Magnet Cove Panthers (6-1 overall, 4-0 conf.) stands alone as the only unbeaten team in the 5-2A Conference coming off an impressive 35-26 win over Mt. Pine last week for Week 7 of Arkansas high school football at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. This Friday night, October 25, 2019, the Panthers carry their five-game winning streak on the road to battle the Bigelow Panthers (0-7 overall, 0-4 conf.) for conference play for Week 8 of Arkansas high school football. Kickoff set at 7 p.m., at Panther Stadium.

