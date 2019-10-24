Magnet Cove carries unbeaten conf. winning-streak to Bigelow

RECORD BREAKING KICKER: Magnet Cove’s senior kicker Alex Ordonez has broke over the 100th mark of making PAT’s for his career as one of the best kickers in the state for Class 2A. Pictured Ordonez successfully making the extra point attempt during Magnet Cove’s win against Mt. Pine 35-26 last Friday October 18, 2019 at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Malvern, AR

Hooten’s Arkansas Football No. 8 ranked Magnet Cove Panthers (6-1 overall, 4-0 conf.) stands alone as the only unbeaten team in the 5-2A Conference coming off an impressive 35-26 win over Mt. Pine last week for Week 7 of Arkansas high school football at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. This Friday night, October 25, 2019, the Panthers carry their five-game winning streak on the road to battle the Bigelow Panthers (0-7 overall, 0-4 conf.) for conference play for Week 8 of Arkansas high school football. Kickoff set at 7 p.m., at Panther Stadium.
