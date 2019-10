The Magnet Cove Panthers (7-1 overall, 5-0 conf.) keeps maintaining impressive football action on the road after dismantling the Bigelow Panthers (0-8, 0-5 conf.) 37-8 Friday, October 25, 2019 for 5-2A Conference football action. Magnet Cove now is currently on a seven-game winning streak.

