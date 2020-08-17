Magnet Cove Volleyball: Perfecting the skills for volleyball season 2020
By:
Gerren Smith
Monday, August 17, 2020
Malvern, AR
The Magnet Cove Jr. High Lady Panthers have worked hard to enhance their abilities on fundamentals during practice this week in preparation for the 2020 volleyball season. The Jr. Lady Panthers are in a new direction for their volleyball program led by head coach Donica McEntire. During practice, McEntire has worked with the team on all phases of skills and knowledge of the sport to aim for a successful year.
Category: