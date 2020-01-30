Magnet Cove vs Poyen part 2

The Magnet Cove Panthers and Lady Panthers and the Poyen Indians and Lady Indians are set for battle in round two of their 2A-5 conference series match up set for Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Jerry and Ouida Newton Arena in Poyen. The two squads met for the first time this season at the Magnet Cove Arena on January 7. The Lady Indians escaped with the win 36-32 over the Lady Panthers in their first meeting. The Panthers took the win on their home court against the Indians 54-38. The Panthers currently hold a 7-15 overall record and a 5-6 conference record. The Indians hold an 8-8 overall record and a 5-5 conference record. The Lady Indians hold a 14-3 overall record with a 8-2 conference record while the Lady Panthers have a 7-14 overall record and a 4-7 conference record.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. between Magnet Cove and Poyen.