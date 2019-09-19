Magnet Cove youth football squads shine in victory against Cutter Morning Star

The excitement was high for peewee youth football action at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium on Monday, September 16, 2019. The Magnet Cove third-fourth and fifth-sixth grade youth football teams posted dominant wins against visiting Cutter Morning Star. Magnet Cove youth football teams are scheduled to return to action on the road against Mt. Pine on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Kickoff for the first game starts at 9 a.m.

THIRD-FOUTH GRADE FOOTBALL

Magnet Cove 14, CMS 6

In first half action, Magnet Cove sparked for the early advantage on both sides of the field (offensively, defensively). In first quarter action, Jaxson White turned on the jets to score a 73 yard touchdown at the 7:30 mark. Trevor Hodges added his spark to score the two-point conversion and Magnet Cove led CMS 8-0. In the second quarter, Magnet Cove’s defense continued to maintain as a productive force and held CMS scoreless for the entire first half.

FIFTH-SIXTH GRADE FOOTBALL

Magnet Cove 38, CMS 0

In the nightcap matchup on the gridiron, Magnet Cove’s fifth and sixth grade football team showed no mercy and shutout CMS for the 38-0 victory. In the first half, Magnet Cove made three trips into the end zone against the CMS defense. Angel Villezcas scored the game’s first touchdown for a two yard TD run and Ethan Ramsey scored the two-point conversion to give Magnet Cove the 8-0 lead for first quarter play.

