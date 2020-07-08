Maintenance on Interstate 30 bridge  requires lane closures near Rockport

Bridge deck repairs on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County will require alternating lane closures near Rockport, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will conduct lane closures between mile markers 95 and 98 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. as follows:

•The outside westbound lane will be closed July 9 and July 13.

•The inside eastbound lane will be closed beginning July 14 through July 16.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. Residents can also follow @myARDOT on Twitter.