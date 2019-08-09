Making others smile

Country Garden Florist in Malvern recently participated for the fourth time in the annual Teleaflora Make Someone Smile Week from July 21 to July 27. Country Garden Florist owner, Christie Chandler and daughter, Lauren Chandler delivered “Be Happy Mugs” to the local Dialysis Center, firemen and policemen. Country Garden Florist took nominations for other mugs. Several names were submitted for these mugs. A total of 90 mugs were delivered. “It’s a labor of love, but we enjoy getting to participate in the event,” said Christie.

This year marks the 19th year for Teleaflora’s Make Someone Smile Week.