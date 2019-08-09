Making others smile

Christie Chandler (center), owner of Country Garden Florist in Malvern and Lauren Chandler pose for a photo with members of the Malvern Police Department after delivering Be Happy Mugs to employees during Make Someone Smile Week, July 21 to July 27, 2019.
By: 
Gretchen Ritchey
Editor
Friday, August 9, 2019
Malvern, AR

Country Garden Florist in Malvern recently participated for the fourth time in the annual Teleaflora Make Someone Smile Week from July 21 to July 27. Country Garden Florist owner, Christie Chandler and daughter, Lauren Chandler delivered “Be Happy Mugs” to the local Dialysis Center, firemen and policemen. Country Garden Florist took nominations for other mugs. Several names were submitted for these mugs. A total of 90 mugs were delivered. “It’s a labor of love, but we enjoy getting to participate in the event,” said Christie.
This year marks the 19th year for Teleaflora’s Make Someone Smile Week.

Category:

Malvern Daily Records Friends 2 Follow