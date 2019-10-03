Malvern 7th grade Cubs take on Arkadelphia

Malvern Cubs’ (16) Simeon Mitchell surpasses the Arkadelphia defense with (80) Jeremiah Creggett going to block.Defensively (25) Jordan Redick and (2) Evan Stewart work together for the huge takedown to stop Arkadelphia’s offense.
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Malvern, AR

The Malvern Cubs battled Arkadelphia for seventh grade football competition Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field. Malvern came up short to Arkadelphia, 24-8. Mitchell scored Malvern’s touchdown and Ben Rock scored the two-point conversion against Arkadelphia. In the 10 minute running clock game, the Cubs fell short to Arkadelphia, 8-6. Keith Sonnier scored the Cubs touchdown. This Thursday, October 3, 2019, Malvern seventh grade with the junior high travel to Benton Harmony Grove for football action. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. for seventh grade, followed by the junior high starting at 7 p.m. for the nightcap in Benton.

