Malvern 7th grade Cubs take on Arkadelphia

The Malvern Cubs battled Arkadelphia for seventh grade football competition Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field. Malvern came up short to Arkadelphia, 24-8. Mitchell scored Malvern’s touchdown and Ben Rock scored the two-point conversion against Arkadelphia. In the 10 minute running clock game, the Cubs fell short to Arkadelphia, 8-6. Keith Sonnier scored the Cubs touchdown. This Thursday, October 3, 2019, Malvern seventh grade with the junior high travel to Benton Harmony Grove for football action. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. for seventh grade, followed by the junior high starting at 7 p.m. for the nightcap in Benton.