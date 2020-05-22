Malvern Alumni Skills and Drills camp canceled

In a Facebook post Friday, it was announced that the annual Malvern Alumni Skills and Drills Football Camp would be canceled based on CDC and state health guidelines.

The post said that if it is deemed safe, the camp may be reschedule for late July or early August. The camp was originally schedule for June 5 and 6. “We look forward to seeing you all once it is safe to gather,” the post said. “Until then, please continue to stay safe and self distance!”