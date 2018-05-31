Malvern Alumni Skills & Drills Camp set for June 1-2

The Malvern Alumni Skills and Drills camp will take place at Malvern High School’s Claude Mann Stadium on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2. This is the third year for the camp that was founded by Malvern Alum and Arkansas Razorback cornerback Harold Harris. Kids from kindergarten through high school are welcome to participate in this free camp. Campers will learn on field drills as well as learning about the importance of academics, choosing good role models, following directions, and setting good examples. Campers will also get the chance to hear from guest speakers J.J. Meadors, wide receiver for the Arkansas Razorbacks and JL Jennings, academic counselor for the University of Arkansas Tennis and Football teams.

Harris said he is proud of what the camp has become and how it has grown from the first year.