Malvern American Legion vs. ACME Black Cats

The Malvern American Legion Leopards and the ACME Brick Black Cats 15U teams faced each other at Morrison Park on Monday, June 4, 2018.

The Black Cats came out with the win over the Leopards. The Black Cats defeated the Leopards 18-2.

The Black Cats got things rolling in the first inning after scoring two runs. The Leopards came back to tie the game after scoring two runs of their own. This would be the only time the Leopards scored as they were held scoreless for the rest of the game.

The Black Cats continued to roll. The Black Cats took the lead back over after scoring two runs in the top of the second inning to go up 4-2.

In the top of the third inning, the Black Cats scored another three runs to extend their lead to 7-2. The Black Cats scored their eighth and ninth runs in the top of the fourth

The final inning was the Black Cats best inning as they scored 10 runs to win the game 18-2. The Black Cats runs started with the lead off batter who scored after he singled to get on base, stole second base, and scored off a walk. The next two runs came from the same play, the fourth batter in line singled. The Black Cats were then able to load the bases and walked in their last runs of the game.

The ACME Brick Black Cats 15U will be back in action for the Sheridan Wood Bat Tournament that begins on Wednesday, June 13.

The Malvern American Legion Leopards 15U will play again on the Thursday, June 7 on the road to take on the Lake Hamilton Wolves. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.