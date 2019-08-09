Malvern Athletic Department Annual Golf Tournament this Saturday

The Malvern Athletic Department will host its 31st Annual Golf Tournament at the Malvern Country Club on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

The 3-person scramble will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. The registration fee is $50 per person or $150 per team. Checks can be made payable to the Malvern Athletic Department. There will be two flights of prizes awarded for first through third place. The overall low score will receive a tournament trophy. The tournament will also include drinks on the course, prizes awarded on each hole, door prizes, team pictures, and each player will receive a Leopard care package for participating. Lunch will also be provided in the dining room to all players at 1:30 p.m.