Malvern Athletic Department to host 32nd Annual Golf Tournament Aug. 8

The Malvern Athletic Department will be hosting its 32nd Annual Golf Tournament on August 8 at the the Malvern Country Club.

The sign up fee is $50 per person. Hole sponsorships only are $50 and a team payment plus hole sponsorship is $200. Checks can be made payable to the Malvern Athletic Department. All proceeds will benefit Malvern Athletics for the 2020-2021 school year.