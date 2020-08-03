Malvern awarded funding from Main Street program

In the partnership with the Main Street Arkansas Communities program, The Malvern Downtown Development Corporation received funding of a $3,000 grant to contribute funds for downtown Malvern.

According to Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, recently announced that communities participating in the Main Street Arkansas program, a part of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, will receive increased funding through their yearly Downtown Revitalization Grants. The total grant awards for FY2021 will be $559,000, an increase of $249,500 over FY 2020, and will be funded by the Real Estate Transfer Tax. Clare Graham with The Malvern Downtown Development Corporation mentioned the organization plans to upgrade downtown with several projects to help revitalize the area.

Graham added, they are aiming to develop a productive downtown improvement project to make the downtown area more attractive and help promote the downtown businesses in Malvern.

Read more in Saturdays August 1 MDR newspaper edition.