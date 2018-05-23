The Malvern baseball and softball camp will be held on May 29 and 30; and on June 5 and 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Morrison Park in Malvern.

The ages to participate in the camp are 7 to 14 and the cost is $70 for two camps or $50 for one camp.

The camp is directed by Darryl Baker and Matt Weigand. Players will be instructed by several college and high school players with camp experience.

Kids will be drilled in the fundamentals of the game of baseball and taught the importance of team play. A typical camp day includes: fielding fundamentals, hitting drills, proper throwing form, strength training exercises, pitching mechanics, mental approach, base running techniques, sportsmanship, hitting mechanics, and conditioning program.

Instructors will teach the importance of hardwork, enhance confidence, sportsmanship, and positive reinforcement.

For more information, contact Darryl Baker at (501) 337-6270 or by email at wdbaker@malvernleopards.org or Matt Weigand at (870) 941-8341 or by email at mweigand@malvernleopards.org.