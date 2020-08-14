Malvern Boots and Badges blood drive big success

Several local donors gave blood Wednesday during a blood drive event hosted by Malvern Boots and Badges with the Arkansas Blood Institute held at the Boys and Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County gymnasium.

The blood drive was from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All donations support Arkansas hospitals such as Baptist Health, Children’s, CHI St. Vincent, and National Park.

All donors also received a limited edition Boots Badges t-shirt. Each donor received a free COVID-19 antibody test. An appointment was needed to participate and masks were required for all donors with a photo ID. For information about blood drives or when the next schedule an appointment for the next event, visit arkbi.org. Read more in Saturdays August 15 MDR newspaper edition.