Malvern Boots, Badges to host blood drive event

Malvern Boots and Badges will host a blood drive event with the Arkansas Blood Institute Wednesday beginning at 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County gymnasium.

All donations support Arkansas hospitals such as Baptist Health, Children’s, CHI St. Vincent, and National Park.

Every donor can receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. An appointment is needed to participate. Masks are required for all donors and will be provided, if necessary. Photo ID is required. To schedule an appointment, visit arkbi.org. Read more in Tuesdays August 11 MDR newspaper edition.