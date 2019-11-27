Malvern Christmas Parade set for Dec. 12

It’s time to put your creativity to work for the annual Malvern Christmas Parade to be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Each float should be covered with 50 percent of Christmas decor of your choice. There is no specific theme this year.

Parade restrictions include no live Santa on floats, in cars or walking. The real Santa will be at the end of the parade.

The parade will form in the area of First and Second Streets, west of Main Street and proceed south on Main Street ending at Malvern High School.

No temporary advertising signs may be placed on entries. Only permanent attached signage, including painting will be permitted.

Throwing articles to persons watching the parade is prohibited according to Malvern Municipal Code, Chapter 9.56.

The 2019 Christmas Parade is sponsored by Malvern National Bank. Parade entries must be received by MNB no later than Monday, December 9.

For more information contact, Alanda Elrod at (501) 332-8028.

A rain date is set for Friday, December 13.

Immediately following the parade will be the official lighting of the Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas Tree and Christmas on the Courthouse Square with numerous family fun events.