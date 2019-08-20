Malvern City Council appoints Keenan to vacancy

met for its monthly meeting at the Malvern City Hall Courtroom on Monday, August 12, 2019. Following remission of discussion about the City of Perla water, City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon called the City Council meeting to order to discuss items on the agenda. Council member David Cross gave the invocation for prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance with City Clerk/Treasure Phyllis Dial giving roll call for the Council.

A motion was made and seconded by the Council to approve the previous regular meeting held July 8, 2019.

A motion was made and seconded by the Council to approve for acceptance for the acknowledge receipt of departmental reports — (Financial Statement, Street Department Report, CEO/Fire Department Reports, Police Report, Water Department Report and LifeNet Report).NEW BUSINESS

The first item of new business pertained the selection of Alderman to fill vacancy in Ward 3, Position 2 of the City Council. A motion was made and seconded to appoint Matthew Keenan to fill the vacancy seat on the Council. After the Council voted unanimously to appoint Keenan, he was sworn in by City Clerk/Treasurer Dial to the Council seat. Keenan then joined the Council to be a part of the meeting to discuss the remaining items on the agenda.

