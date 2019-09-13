Malvern City Council approves lien resolutions

The Malvern City Council met for its monthly meeting at the Malvern City Hall Courtroom on Monday, September 9, 2019.

City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon called the meeting to order approximately at 6:30 p.m. to discuss items on the agenda. Council member Mary Fraction gave the invocation for prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance with City Clerk/Treasurer Phyllis Dial giving roll call for the Council. Present for the meeting were Council members—Mary Fraction, William Wilson, Lynn Davis, Wayne Reynolds, Peggy Lusinger, Larry Stiles, David Cross and Matthew Keenan.

A motion was made and seconded by the Council to approve the previous regular meeting’s minutes held August 12, 2019 and special meeting held September 3, 2019.

A motion was made and seconded by the Council to approve for acceptance to acknowledge receipt of departmental reports — (Financial Statement, Street Department Report, CEO/Fire Department Reports, Police Report, Water Department Report and LifeNet Report).

OLD BUSINESS

The only item of old business pertained to the second reading of an ordinance levying city taxes for 2020. It was introduced by the Council and read by City Attorney Cecilia Ashcraft.

[NOTE READING OF ORDINANCE]: An ordinance levying city taxes for the year 2020 for General Fund, Police Pension and Relief, and Firemen's Pension and Relief. Whereas, it is necessary that the City Council of the City of Malvern, Hot Spring County, Arkansas, levy the following real estate taxes: 5 Mills for City General Fund, .5 Mill for Police Pension and Relief, 1 Mill for Firemen Pension and Relief. Whereas, it is necessary that this levy be furnished to the County Clerk of Hot Spring County, and the Secretary of State.

Now, therefore, be it ordained by the Malvern City Council—Section1. That the following Real Estate Taxes are hereby levied by the City of Malvern, Arkansas: A. 5 Mills for City General Fund, B. .5 Mill for Police Pension and Relief, and C. 1 Mill for Firemen Pension and Relief— Section 2. Nothing herein shall be construed to alter or change the terms or conditions of the present franchise under which the City is operating— Section 3. All other ordinances, agreements, or parts of ordinances and agreements in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

NEW BUSINESS

The first item of new business was to approve water service on Military Memorial Avenue. A motion was made and seconded by the Council approved for acceptance the water service on Military Memorial Avenue. The next item of new business pertained to accepting the 2018 audit. Upon a motion and seconded by the Council, it was approved for acceptance for the 2018 audit. The final items of new business pertained to three lien resolutions on properties at 1511 Carmichael Street, at 913 Edwards Street, and at 917 Edwards Street.

Each resolution was introduced by the Council and read by City Attorney Ashcraft. A motion was made and seconded by the Council to adopt all three lien resolutions on properties at—1511 Carmichael Street, 913 Edwards Street and 917 Edwards Street.

After all items of business were discussed, it was motioned and seconded to be adjourned.

NEXT MEETING

The Malvern City Council will have its next scheduled agenda meeting on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Malvern City Hall Courtroom at 6:30 p.m. The Malvern City Council meets every first and second Monday of each month at Malvern City Hall.