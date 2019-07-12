Malvern City Council discusses Tuggle Restoration

The Malvern City Council met for its monthly agenda meeting at the City Hall Courtroom on Monday, July 8, 2019. City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon called the meeting to order approximately at 6:30 p.m. Council member Mary Fraction gave the invocation for prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance with roll call for the Council.

A motion was made and seconded by the Council to approve the previous meetings minutes held June 10, 2019—Regular meeting and June 17, 2019—Special meeting.

They acknowledged receipt of departmental reports — (Financial Statement, Street Department Report, CEO/Fire Department Reports, Police Report, Water Department Report and LifeNet Report) all motioned, and seconded for acceptance by the Council.

OLD BUSINESS

There was only one item of old business which pertained to the third reading of an ordinance amending personnel rules (electronic media). The ordinance was introduced by title only and read by City Clerk/Treasurer Phyllis Dial. It was motioned and seconded by the Council to adopt the ordinance.

NEW BUSINESS

For the first item of new business, a motion was made and seconded by the Council to accept the low bid by Cemetery Caretaker and authorize the mayor to sign the contract. The second item of business pertained to an ordinance waiving competitive bidding for paving Riggs Addition. The ordinance was introduced and read by City Clerk/Treasurer Dial. A motion was made and seconded by the Council to suspend the rules by title read only for its second and third reading and to adopt the ordinance to enforce the emergency clause.

The third item of business on the agenda was the Malvern Tuggle Restoration Organization presenting the Council a proposal of plans in an effort to restore the Tuggle School and preserve its history. Following remarks by the Malvern Tuggle Restoration Organization, the Tuggle Restoration Committee was requesting for the Council’s support and cooperation to partner with on their proposal. The Malvern Tuggle Restoration Organization’s Board is partnering with the community, families of former students and teachers, and friends to raise funds that will provide matching funds as they apply for grants and seek private donations. It was agreed by Mayor Weldon and the Council that they’ll set up an appropriate date and time for a meeting with the Malvern Tuggle Restoration Organization about their process of plans to save the Tuggle School.

The final item of discussion pertained to the purchase of buildings on Main Street for the new Malvern Police Station facility by the Council. As reported in Tuesday’s MDR, Mayor Weldon opened with asking for a motion to be made allowing property to be purchased on Main Street for the Malvern Police Station. Following a motion and discussion from the Council, a vote [4-3] from the seven Council members present failed to secure property on Main Street for the police station. No decision of an alternate location.

Following all items of business discussed by the Council during Monday’s meeting, a motion was made by Mayor Weldon to be adjourned.

The Malvern City Council will meet for their monthly agenda meeting on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtroom.

The Malvern City Council meets every first and second Monday of each month at Malvern City Hall.