Malvern City Council meeting available online

The Malvern City Council will have its regular monthly agenda meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday via teleconference utilizing a program called Teamup due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The public can join the agenda meeting via teleconference by going to the online link at https://bit.ly/3d8R7hP, according to Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon.

The public can also find the online link for the meeting by going to the city of Malvern website or Facebook page.

Following safety guidelines and protocol procedures enforced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson of social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the last meeting of the council was also live streamed on Youtube from the City Hall Courtroom.

The council approved three items for its monthly council meeting in May. The council agreed to approve the 2019 Water Works audit, destruction of old Malvern police records and a donation to HAM Radio Association of old antenna coax cable from the Malvern Fire Department.

Weldon concluded the meeting by informing the council that the street department is continuing their storm damage cleanup in areas that were affected in the city.

She also encouraged everyone to follow Hutchinson's guidelines to wear masks and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Malvern City Council meets every first and second Monday of each month.

All meetings of the council are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.