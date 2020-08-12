Malvern City Council OKs bond issue

The Malvern City Council, during its monthly council meeting Monday, approved two items of new

business. The council approved an ordinance authorizing sale of bonds of capital improvement revenue bonds, series 2020; providing for the payment of the principal of and interest on the bonds; prescribing other matters relating thereto; and declaring an emergency.

The ordinance was introduced and read by City Attorney Cecilia Ashcraft. It was motioned and seconded by the council to suspend the rules by title only for its second and third reading and voted to adopt the ordinance to declare the emergency clause. The bond issue pertains to start phase one of a Street Improvement Plan, building a new Malvern Fire Station-North on Moline Street and remodeling the Fred’s building for a new Malvern Police Station on 110 N Main that will also house a new meeting space for the City Council and the Arkansas State Police Department headquarters. This is a 30-year bond— $7 million bond. Read more in Wednesdays August 12 MDR newspaper edition.