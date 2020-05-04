Malvern City Council to resume monthly meetings

The Malvern City Council will have a regular monthly agenda meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 4 via teleconference utilizing a program called Teamup due to the coronavirus outbreak.

City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon said the public can join the agenda meeting via teleconference by going to the online link at https://bit.ly/2VLIi7C.

Weldon also mentioned the May 11 council meeting will be televised on YouTube and instructions will be publicized next week.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has instructed all Arkansas to follow safety guidelines and protocol procedures and to practice social distancing to ensure the health to prevent the spread of the virus.

Council meetings scheduled for April 6 and 13 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the regular council meeting on March 9, the council approved a resolution supporting a petition for a ballot question concerning liquor sales in Hot Spring County. Paul Helberg, spokesperson with the Committee for Progress for Hot Spring County, addressed the council about passing a resolution to support the petition for ballot question concerning liquor sales in Hot Spring County during a previous agenda meeting earlier this month.

The council approved a bid from Kajacs contractors for the Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvement project. Upon a motion and second by the council members, it was agreed to accept the low bid. The bids ranged from a low of $5,525,000 to $5,798,000. Kajacs Contractors, Inc. of Little Rock was the low bidder for the project. Also the council agreed to approve extension of water service on Scorpion Trail.