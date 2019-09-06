Malvern City Council sets meeting agenda

Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 2, 2019, the Malvern City Council held their monthly regular agenda meeting for the first time this month on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., at the Malvern City Hall Courtroom.

SPECIAL MEETING

Before the Council met to discuss items for their agenda meeting, the Council held a special meeting pertaining a resolution determining Partisan/Nonpartisan elections for city officials at 6 p.m. City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon called the meeting to order and gave the invocation for prayer and led the Pledge of Allegiance. City of Malvern Clerk/Treasurer Phyllis Dial gave roll call for the council.

Following the review of options of resolutions— (run as party race or go as non-partisan) for the next election, the Council chose to run as party race. A motion was made to introduce the resolution and read by City Attorney Cecilia Ashcraft which state's—A resolution requesting that the recognized political parties in the state of Arkansas conduct party primaries for municipal offices in the City of Malvern. Whereas, on the 3rd day of September 2019, the City Council of the City of Malvern met and hereby resolved that; Whereas, Arkansas Code 7-7-203 requires that in order for a City with a Mayor/Council form of government's candidates to participate in the primary election in March 2020, this resolution must be passed sixty (60) days prior to the opening of the primary filing period, and Whereas, the City of Malvern desires to permit its candidates the opportunity to participate in a party primary election. Now, therefore, be it resolved that City Council hereby requests the County Party Committees of recognized Political Parties under the Laws of the State of Arkansas to conduct party primaries for Municipal Offices for the forthcoming year, and Therefore, the City Clerk shall mail a certified copy of this resolution to the Chairmen of the County Party Committees and the Chairmen of the State Party Committees.

It was motioned and seconded to adopt the resolution for acceptance and passed by the Council.

