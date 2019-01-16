Malvern Community Meeting

Malvern High School teacher Daniel Daley addresses attendees at the Hot Spring County Conversations Malvern School District Community meeting on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Boys and Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County.

Attendees were divided into four groups to discuss questions: 1) In your community, what would success look like in 5 years? 2) What makes your community unique? 3) What needs to happen to keep young people in your community? 4) What obstacles or barriers need to be overcome for your community to be successful?

A survey of attendees was taken which is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HSCConversationsMalvern until Wednesday (January 16, 2019) evening.

A followup meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Boys and Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County at 6 p.m.

For more information about Hot Spring County Conversations visit https://www.facebook.com/HSCconversations/