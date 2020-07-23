Malvern Council hosts work session, discuss fire station

Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon met with Malvern City Council members Monday for an agenda work session meeting held at Second Baptist Church. During the meeting, the council was given an update pertaining to some annexation and sewer issues from City Attorney Cecilia Ashcraft.

There was a discussion pertaining to the bond issue for a street improvement plan, building a new Malvern Fire Station North on Moline Street and remodeling the Fred's building for a new Malvern Police Station at 110 N Main St. Read more in Thursdays MDR newspaper edition.