Malvern Council talks budget

The Malvern City Council held a budget meeting with City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the Malvern City Hall Courtroom.

The first item of business pertained to a discussion for a possible bond issue about the purchasing of the Malvern Police Station, Malvern Fire Station-North, and conditions of fixing the streets of all three items. During the discussion, Mayor Weldon emphasized to the Council the possible plans and the direction of a process for each item.

For the street plan, the street department wants to accomplish fixing Phase 1 and Phase 2— Phase 1 pertaining the conditions of streets, type of work—mill and fill, distance in feet and drainage cost, estimated almost $3 million. Phase 2 of street plan emphasize type of work and distance in feet of streets, but drainage cost was not included. Phase 1 and Phase 2 street plan presentation was presented by Jacob Wright, City of Malvern Assistant Street Superintendent to the Council during the Council's agenda meeting on July 1, 2019.

For the Malvern Fire Station— The Malvern Fire Station-North will be torn down and construction for the new and improved building will be built in the current location at 712 W Moline St, due to the ISO insurance rating.

