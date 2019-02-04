Malvern Cubs top De Queen to advance to district tourney semifinals

The hometown Malvern Cubs topped De Queen 62-52 on Saturday, February 2, 2019 to advance to the semifinals round in the junior high district boys basketball tournament hosted at Arkadelphia High School Gymnasium. The Cubs will face host tournament team Arkadelphia tonight, February 4, 2019 in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. in Arkadelphia. The finals is scheduled on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Arkadelphia. More on the Malvern Cubs junior high district tournament to be reported later this week in the Malvern Daily Record newspaper.