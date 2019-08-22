Malvern debuts tennis season against Fountain Lake at home

The Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards tennis teams competed in singles and doubles competitions against Fountain Lake on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Malvern City Park. Despite heated temperatures, Malvern competed in several competitive matches to debut the 2019 tennis season against Fountain Lake. Today, August 22, 2019 Malvern tennis teams will return to more singles and doubles competition at home to host Nashville at the Malvern City Park tennis courts. Matches are set to begin at 4 p.m.

The following are results from Malvern facing Fountain Lake in singles and doubles competition for senior high boys and girls tennis on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

BOYS SINGLES

(Malvern) Carson Massey fell short to Fountain Lake, 0-6

(Malvern) Gavin Frye fell short to Fountain Lake, 0-6

(Malvern) Taylor Vik fell short to Fountain Lake, 4-6

BOYS DOUBLES

(Malvern) Carson/Frye defeated Fountain Lake, 6-2

GIRLS SINGLES

(Malvern) Star Casey fell short to Fountain Lake, 3-6

(Malvern) Hannah Miller fell short to Fountain Lake, 6-7

(Malvern) Emily Cunningham fell short to Fountain Lake, 1-6

(Malvern) Tyra McMahon fell short to Fountain Lake, 1-6

GIRLS DOUBLES

(Malvern) Elli White/Laura Paul fell short to Fountain Lake, 1-6

(Malvern) Hallie Todd/Kailee Kendrick fell short to Fountain Lake, 1-6