Malvern defeats Harmony Grove, prepares for Arkadelphia

The Malvern Leopards were able to defeat Harmony Grove Thursday in a 6-5 win. The Leopards have split the series match up with Harmony Grove. Harmony Grove won the first meeting on June 9. The Leopards are now 4-2 in the Sr. Babe Ruth League and will return to action June 7 in a rematch against Arkadelphia. First pitch is at 6 p.m. at Morrison Park.

Malvern’s head baseball coach Jordan Knight was proud of the way the Leopards fought against a defending state champion. “A lot of times since I’ve been here if we had a little bit of adversity either caused by us or by the other team we didn’t want to fight through it. And tonight we caused adversity for ourselves but we fought through that adversity and found a way to beat a defending state champ and a really good team,” Knight said. “All it can do is help us moving forward.”