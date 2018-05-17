Malvern Duathlon set for May 19

Arkansas Getting Everyone Outside (GEO) will be hosting the Malvern Duathlon on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 9 a.m.

The duathlon begins at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park where racers will run a 5K along the bounds of the water park. Racers will then take a 22K bike ride down from the water parks, west on Tanner Street and south on Highway 84 to the stop sign and return back to the water park. Racers will then finish the race with a 2.5K run. The entry fee is $40.

Arkansas GEO is dedicated to giving the gift of the outdoors to a child. The proceeds from their events provide scholarships for youth to participate in outdoor activities and/or college scholarships.

For more information on this event and other events hosted by Arkansas GEO visit www.arkansasgettingeveryoneoutside.com, follow them on Facebook at Ouachita River Challenge, email at alj_ins@yahoo.com, or call Tony Jenkins at (501) 815-2383.