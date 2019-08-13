Malvern educator named as top Henry Ford teacher award

The Henry Ford and Litton Entertainment recently recognized the winners of The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Awards. In conjunction with the Emmy-winning television show The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation on CBS as part of the "CBS Dream Team, It's Epic!" Saturday morning block, the awards recognize the educators who are using the classroom to inspire innovation, creativity, problem solving and critical thinking among their students.

Malvern educator, Claudine James, was named a Grand Prize winner in The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Awards. James, who is an ELA teacher at Malvern Middle School, was one of 10 Grand Prize winners from across the nation chosen in this contest that recognizes America’s most innovative teachers. There were a total of 10 grand prize winners and 10 first place winners in the contest which is open to pre-K-12th grade educators from across the nation.

