Malvern educator receives new licensure designations

Arkansas educators now have the opportunity to earn leadership designations on their teaching license through the Educator Career Continuum. Authorized by Act 294 of 2017, the Arkansas Department of Education launched the licensure system in January.

Lead Professional Educator: This designation is available to accomplished educators who seek leadership roles without leaving the classroom. For example, they may lead professional learning among staff, provide mentoring, be actively involved in committee decisions, and improve community relations and support.

Master Professional Educator: Educators with this designation are recognized as high achievers in the field of education. Not only do they make contributions to education outside of the school environment at regional, state, and national levels, they elevate the teaching profession through recruitment, teacher support, and advocacy.

