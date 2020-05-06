Malvern firefighters perform water rescue

Malvern firefighters Tuesday evening were called to rescue a group of juveniles who were stuck in the Ouachita River. The people were reportedly floating the river when they needed help, according to Fire Chief Jeremy Harper.

Firefighters used a rescue boat at approximately 8:45 a.m. to help and the individuals sustained minor injuries, Harper said.

He added that there are trees down in the river, but the trees did not cause the individuals to get stuck.

A portion of the Ouachita River Whitewater Park is closed because of the down trees.

“We want people to be able to enjoy our river safely and these trees pose a hazard,” Harper said. “We will be working on safely removing the trees from the park as soon as we can.”