Malvern to host Sr. Babe Ruth postseason tournament, Leopards and Warriors to compete
Alexis Meeks
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Malvern, AR
The Arkadelphia Sr. Babe Ruth league postseason tournament kicks off today at Morrison Park in Malvern. The fourth seeded Ouachita Warriors will open the tournament against fifth seeded Bearden at 5 p.m. The winner of that contest will then move on to take on top seeded Arkadelphia tomorrow at 7:15 p.m. The third seeded Malvern Leopards will take on the second seed, Harmony Grove tonight at 7:15.
The tournament is double elimination and runs through Saturday. All games will be played at Morrison Park.
