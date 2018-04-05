Malvern-HSC Library celebrates National Library Week

National Library Week will be observed on April 8 to 14 with the theme, “Libraries Lead”. Libraries are places for lifelong learning, community collaboration, and transforming lives. Misty Copeland, National Library Week Honorary Chair, rightly said “Discover your passions and reach your goals at the library”. Libraries transform lives every day. Libraries help people of all ages by providing services that enhance the quality of life in our community.

Celebrations during the week include an essay contest opened to all ages, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Malvern. We want to hear how the public library has helped, inspired, or changed your life or the life of someone you know. This year, there is also an adult category in the essay contest.

For essay entry forms and instructions, please visit the library website or stop by the circulation desk. Prizes will be awarded, and winners will be invited to read their entries at the Celebration of Reading Reception on April 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. Students are invited to attend and participate in a read-a-thon following the reception. All participants will receive a Hobo Joes gift certificate.

During the entire week, the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library is offering borrowers a chance to return overdue library materials and clear their library accounts. The Library is holding Fine Free Week to allow patrons to return books, DVDs, magazines and other library materials without paying a fine. The purpose of fine free week is to encourage borrowers to return library property, and receive a fresh start. We want to ensure that children and families can read and use the library. In addition, library patrons who have already returned their library materials, but still have unpaid fines on record, can stop by this week to receive a 50% reduction on fines owed if paid in full during this week. Charges for lost or damaged materials will not be waived.