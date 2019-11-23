Malvern junior high hoop squads fall to Lakeside at home

Malvern's (2) Cedric Simmons drives toward the basket to score against the Lakeside Jr. Rams during ninth grade boys junior high hoops action Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Leopard Center.Malvern's (24) Dyelon Caradine is ready to make a dandy crossover move toward the basket against his Lakeside defender during eighth grade boys basketball action Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Leopard Center.Malvern Cubs (2) Simeon Mitchell drives around the screen towards the half-court line to set up the offense against Lakeside during seventh grade boys basketball action Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Leopard Center.Malvern's (5) Tyler Golden goes up strong with the one-hand floater in the lane to score against the Lakeside Jr. Rams defense during ninth grade boys junior high basketball action Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Leopard Center.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Saturday, November 23, 2019
Malvern, AR

The hometown Malvern Cubs junior high hoops squads had tough battles on the hardwood in front of the home fans at the Leopard Center Thursday, November 21, 2019 hosting the Lakeside Jr. Rams. It was a three game night showdown of competitive junior high boys basketball action for "Thursday Night Hoops."
Malvern displayed competitive play, but came up short of victory against Lakeside in seventh, eighth and ninth grade basketball competition.
