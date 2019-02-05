Malvern Lady Cubs 7th grade squad faces Harmony Grove for final season battle

Malvern Lady Cubs' (12) Chasney Cooper and (10) Aubrey Sonnier soared down the lane toward the basket to score against Haskell Harmony Grove Jr. Lady Cardinals during seventh grade girls hoops on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the Leopard Center. Cooper and Sonnier posted the Lady Cubs scoring against Harmony Grove in their final game of the season in seventh grade action. Malvern fell short to Harmony Grove 13-6 during two 12 minute running clock halves of acton. In the five minute running clock quarter, Malvern defeated Harmony Grove 2-0. Sonnier scored Malvern's lone basket.