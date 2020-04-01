Malvern Lady Leopards’ Jergenson earns postseason basketball honors

MALVERN — Malvern Lady Leopard starting point guard Viktoria Jergenson earned 7-4A All-Conference basketball honors for the 2019-2020 season. Jergenson posted double-figure scoring as one of the team leading scorers during the season. She has been a two-year starter for Malvern. She has contributed productively on both ends of the court—offensively and defensively for the Lady Leopards.

Jergenson was a key player for the Lady Leopards and one of the team’s top scorers during the season.

Jergenson shot well from behind the arc and had multiple games of 3-pointers made in key victories for the Lady Leopards.

She led scoring with 19 points including six trifectas (3-pointers) made behind the arc in Malvern’s conference battle against Arkadelphia January 31 at the Leopard Center. On February 11, She also posted a 19-point scoring game against De Queen on senior night and drilled five trifectas from behind the arc.

These were amongst several high scoring night’s Jergenson had the hot hand from long distance shooting for the Lady Leopards.

The Malvern Lady Leopards finished the season with key victories against Christian Ministries Academy, Lonoke, Hope and Arkadelphia.

The Malvern Lady Leopards basketball team is under the direction of head coach Cleveland Gordon.